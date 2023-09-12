Metro Schools holding job fair to fill 350 positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will host a hiring fair to fill support roles across the district, including the new classroom associate and safety ambassador roles, according to a media release.

Prospective employees are invited to network with hiring managers on Sept. 15 at the Coleman Park Community Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MNPS will be making immediate hire recommendations for about 350 support positions across the district, including:

Bus Drivers, starting at $23.14/hour + applicable bonuses

Nutrition Services staff, starting at $18.87/hour (part-time and full-time)

Maintenance staff, $19.61-$20.94, depending on role and experience

Safety Ambassadors, starting at $19.32/hour

Classroom Associates, $19.55-$20.27/hour (60 college credit hours required)

Paraprofessionals, starting at $19.92/hour (48 college credit hours OR passing assessment required)

Substitutes, $120-$145/day, depending on the level of education of the candidate and subject to weekly bonus payments

Candidates will be able to speak with both hiring managers and human resources staff about current vacancies, the media release said. Spanish and Arabic interpreters will be on-site. Interested candidates can register online here. Walk-ins are welcome.

