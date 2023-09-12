Man armed with machete in stolen truck killed in claimed self-defense shooting identified, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released the identity of the man shot and killed after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Friday’s claimed self-defense shooting.

Police said they identified the man as 58-year-old Daryl Whitfield, Sr. by his fingerprints.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the self-defense claim in this shooting.

Police said a man and his uncle were working on Artelia Drive when they witnessed someone driving away in the uncle’s pickup truck. That’s when the two began following the truck while calling 911 to report the incident.

The stolen truck stopped in the 4800 block of Goodwin Road, and police said the driver got out, as did the man and his uncle in pursuit. The uncle said he saw the man reach for something believed to be a machete, and that’s when his nephew shot him.

Police said a machete was found at the scene.

Officers also recovered a pistol from the scene, and the man who fired the shot declined to speak with detectives before consulting an attorney. MNPD said no charges have been filed at this time.

