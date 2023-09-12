Logan County officials searching for escaped inmate

Clevon Stephens
Clevon Stephens(Logan County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Logan County Animal Shelter on work release on Tuesday.

Clevon Stephens, 52, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was housed in the Logan County Detention Center in January as a state inmate.

Kentucky State Police has been notified.

Stephens is described as being 5′6″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say that he was last seen wearing all black and possibly will have a green LCDC shirt with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-726-4911 and the public is warned to not approach Stephens as he is considered dangerous.

