GoFundMe launched to help family of father, son killed in jet ski crash

TWRA said the father and son were both wearing life jackets when they crashed into a barge.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – A GoFundMe to benefit the family of a father and son killed Saturday in a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) identified the crash victims as Steven White and his 9-year-old son Blake.

TWRA said the father and son were both wearing life jackets when they crashed into a barge being pushed by a tugboat.

They both died on the scene, but it took rescuers more than a dozen hours to find the 9-year-old boy’s body. The GoFundMe started by family friend Jessica Jobe has raised more than $8,000 since launching. Jobe described the loss of the father and son as “devastating” and urged those who wish to help.

“Family, friends, and communities are surrounding (the family) with all the love and support we can and are asking for donations to cover the funeral costs and any expenses (Jordan Brainard) may have as she gets through this incredibly devastating time,” Jobe wrote.

If you’d like to donate, visit the GoFundMe here.

