Four Nashville residents accused of using convenience store to sell guns to felons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Four Nashville residents have been indicted after reportedly using a Nashville convenience store as a front to illegally sell guns to felons.

Arnold Marks, 25, Kamal Fakhry, 43, Mykyta Strukov, 30, and Cassetty Carver, 22, all of Nashville, were arrested after being charged with weapons trafficking and conspiracy to commit weapons trafficking. Marks was also charged with additional crimes related to being a felon in possession of a gun and unlawfully possessing a machine.

The charges were announced Tuesday by United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment alleges the group sold guns to felons, using a convenience store in Nashville operated by Fakhry. The location of that store was not immediately released.

During a monthslong investigation, authorities recovered 34 firearms that the defendants intended to sell to felons and others not allowed to have guns. Federal agents also recovered two machine guns that Marks allegedly planned to sell to someone that he knew was a felon.

Prosecutors said Marks was previously convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2017. Marks was on probation throughout the investigation.

Federal, state and local authorities searched seven locations last week and arrested all the suspects. Law enforcement officers recovered an additional 45 guns, thousands of bullets, sixteen pounds of marijuana and other suspected controlled substances.

“Illegal gun trafficking is fueling the violent crime taking place in communities throughout Middle Tennessee,” United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis said in a media release. “We will continue to focus our efforts on preventing criminals from gaining access to guns and holding gun traffickers accountable.”

The case is being prosecuted under the new criminal provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress enacted, and President Joe Biden signed in June 2022. The act is the first federal statute specifically designed to target the unlawful trafficking and straw-purchasing of firearms, according to the release.

The case continues to be investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.