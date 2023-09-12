Four Nashville residents accused of using convenience store to sell guns to felons

An indictment alleges the group used a convenience store in Nashville to sell guns to felons.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Four Nashville residents have been indicted after reportedly using a Nashville convenience store as a front to illegally sell guns to felons.

Arnold Marks, 25, Kamal Fakhry, 43, Mykyta Strukov, 30, and Cassetty Carver, 22, all of Nashville, were arrested after being charged with weapons trafficking and conspiracy to commit weapons trafficking. Marks was also charged with additional crimes related to being a felon in possession of a gun and unlawfully possessing a machine.

The charges were announced Tuesday by United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment alleges the group sold guns to felons, using a convenience store in Nashville operated by Fakhry. The location of that store was not immediately released.

During a monthslong investigation, authorities recovered 34 firearms that the defendants intended to sell to felons and others not allowed to have guns. Federal agents also recovered two machine guns that Marks allegedly planned to sell to someone that he knew was a felon.

Prosecutors said Marks was previously convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2017. Marks was on probation throughout the investigation.

Federal, state and local authorities searched seven locations last week and arrested all the suspects. Law enforcement officers recovered an additional 45 guns, thousands of bullets, sixteen pounds of marijuana and other suspected controlled substances.

“Illegal gun trafficking is fueling the violent crime taking place in communities throughout Middle Tennessee,” United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis said in a media release. “We will continue to focus our efforts on preventing criminals from gaining access to guns and holding gun traffickers accountable.”

The case is being prosecuted under the new criminal provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress enacted, and President Joe Biden signed in June 2022. The act is the first federal statute specifically designed to target the unlawful trafficking and straw-purchasing of firearms, according to the release.

The case continues to be investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’
Explosion in Nolensville
Explosion causes damages in Nolensville

Latest News

FILE - Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021.
Country star Kelsea Ballerini returns to Knoxville for ‘Homecoming Show’
A TN veteran just received the Medal of Honor for a rescue feat "never before accomplished."...
TN In Ten 9-12-23
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Tanger Nashville holding job fair in Donelson
Two boys were shot on their way home from school, changes could impact Rutherford Co. schools...
Catch Up Quick