Fisk University appoints new president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fisk University in Nashville announced Tuesday it has appointed a new president.

The Board of Trustees of Fisk University has named Dr. Agenia Walker Clark as its next president, effective Nov. 6.

Walker, who will replace interim president Frank Sims, becomes the third woman to lead the university and 18th president in the school’s 158-year-old history.

Clark most recently served as CEO for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, where she spent 19 years improving the agency’s operations, revenues and infrastructure, according to a Fisk media release.

“Dr. Clark’s lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today,” said Juliette Pryor, chair of the Fisk Board of Trustees, in the media release. “I know that Dr. Clark’s bold ideas will positively impact our campus community today while assuring a fast-growing trajectory for the future.”

Before serving with the Girl Scouts, Clark worked for the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation and in human resources at Vanderbilt University and Canadian telecommunications provider Nortel Networks, where she also served as a manager of government relations.

“To serve a new generation of brilliant, socially minded students—not unlike their counterparts of decades past, like W.E.B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, John Lewis and Dr. Diane Nash — is surely the honor of my lifetime,” Clark said in the release. “No institution of higher-ed has a richer legacy —or a richer promise for the future — than Fisk.”

