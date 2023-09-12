First Alert Forecast: Showers and cooler weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be sure to have that umbrella handy today as you head out the door this morning.

A weak cold front will bring us some showers and I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder or two in the afternoon. There is no severe weather threat, but that front is going to bring some cooler air back into the Mid-State

Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 70s with lows tonight dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

We will get some sunshine back on Wednesday and Thursday, but expect most of the area to stay in the 70s with just one or two spots getting near 80. Overnight lows will drop back into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday night.

Temperatures will stay mostly in the 70s on Friday, though again a couple of spots may push into the low 80s. With a good mix of clouds and sunshine expected, it’s looking like a good end to the work week.

By the weekend, temperatures will hang around in the 70s and lower 80s. The weekend looks mostly dry for now, but I can’t totally rule out a shower or thunderstorm each day.

