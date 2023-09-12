First Alert Forecast: Rain showers lingering into early evening

A few showers are expected on Saturday, too.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers exit late this evening to make way for a stretch of bright & pleasant weather that will close out this week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

A few showers will impact this evening’s commute. They’ll be light & patchy, but where they fall expect a slower-go and some road spray with temporary reduced visibility.

After a dry end to this week, a few more showers will develop on Saturday.
After a dry end to this week, a few more showers will develop on Saturday.(WSMV)

Overnight, rain will exit Middle Tennessee, but some clouds will linger.

Wednesday will kick off with a variably cloudy sky. Some areas will have sunshine. Some will be dealing with low clouds. Still others will have some fog. We’ll have temperatures in the low 60s. By late morning, however, sunshine will take over for all.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry and bright, as humidity drops on a light northeasterly breeze. Count on highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s.

Thursday & Friday both look like gorgeous late summer days. It’ll feel more like autumn though. Lows will be in the 50s. We’ll have highs around 80.

THIS WEEKEND:

Cloud cover will begin returning early on Saturday. A few showers will develop through the day, but all in all, most of the daylight hours will be dry.

An exiting shower will be possible early Sunday. Then, later in the day, an isolated shower or two could pass by. Sunday’s rain chance will be lower than Saturday’s. Saturday -- 40%. Sunday -- 20%.

NEXT WEEK:

Pleasant weather will kick off next week, the last week of summer.

At least initially, it won’t feel very summery. Humidity will remain low. Temperatures will remain slightly below average.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Below average temperatures continue
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and cooler weather
WSMV forecast
Tuesday morning First Alert forecast