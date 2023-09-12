First Alert Forecast: Rain showers lingering into early evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers exit late this evening to make way for a stretch of bright & pleasant weather that will close out this week.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

A few showers will impact this evening’s commute. They’ll be light & patchy, but where they fall expect a slower-go and some road spray with temporary reduced visibility.

After a dry end to this week, a few more showers will develop on Saturday. (WSMV)

Overnight, rain will exit Middle Tennessee, but some clouds will linger.

Wednesday will kick off with a variably cloudy sky. Some areas will have sunshine. Some will be dealing with low clouds. Still others will have some fog. We’ll have temperatures in the low 60s. By late morning, however, sunshine will take over for all.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry and bright, as humidity drops on a light northeasterly breeze. Count on highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s.

Thursday & Friday both look like gorgeous late summer days. It’ll feel more like autumn though. Lows will be in the 50s. We’ll have highs around 80.

THIS WEEKEND:

Cloud cover will begin returning early on Saturday. A few showers will develop through the day, but all in all, most of the daylight hours will be dry.

An exiting shower will be possible early Sunday. Then, later in the day, an isolated shower or two could pass by. Sunday’s rain chance will be lower than Saturday’s. Saturday -- 40%. Sunday -- 20%.

NEXT WEEK:

Pleasant weather will kick off next week, the last week of summer.

At least initially, it won’t feel very summery. Humidity will remain low. Temperatures will remain slightly below average.

