First Alert Forecast: Below average temperatures continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers will continue through the early afternoon for some

A weak cold front is moving through and bringing light showers to some of us. The clouds and showers that will continue well into the afternoon for some, will keep our temperatures below average in the 70s.

Seasonably cool temperatures can be expected in the mornings for the rest of the week. (WSMV)

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s and areas of dense fog could develop. This may impact the morning commute Wednesday morning.

Dry conditions and sunshine are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s both nights.

Temperatures will stay mostly in the 70s for most on Friday, but a few spots may push into the low 80s. It will be another dry day

By the weekend, temperatures will hang around in the 70s and lower 80s. Another cold front approaching the Mid State could bring isolated showers to the region, but most of the weekend should be dry.

