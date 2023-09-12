Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five former Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols now face federal charges.

Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were served a federal indictment for four counts:

Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene

Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference

Conspiracy to witness-tamper

Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

The officers are all charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, for the death of 29-year-old Nichols.

The country watched in horror as Tyre Nichols was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed, and we all heard Mr. Nichols cry out for his mother and say ‘I’m just trying to go home. Officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect undermine public safety, which depends on the community’s trust in law enforcement. They dishonor their fellow officers who do their work with integrity every day. The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable officers who betray their oath.

Tyre Nichols died in the hospital several days after he was beaten. The attack was captured on video.

Tyre Nichols should be alive today. It is tragic to see a life cut short at 29, with so many milestones unmet, so many words unsaid, so much potential unfulfilled. These federal charges reflect the Justice Department’s unwavering commitment to protecting the constitutional and civil rights of every American and preserving the integrity of the criminal justice system. We stand ready to hold law enforcement officers accountable for their misconduct because no one is above the law in our country.”

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

A trial date is expected be set on September 15 at the former officers’ next court appearance. By then, it will be decided if there will be one joint trial or separate trials for the suspects.

When I announced this investigation back in January, I said I wanted this city to be a place where justice is done. This indictment alleging civil rights violations is an important step in ensuring that justice is done for Tyre Nichols. I want to thank the dedicated team of prosecutors and law enforcement agents who are working on this case. I’m proud of our team and proud of their commitment to protecting the civil rights of all Americans.”

