Durand Bernarr set to headline 1st show in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music City will be in for a treat when Durand Bernarr hits the stage Wednesday night at The Basement East in Nashville as part of his “Wanderlust” tour.

In addition to his tour, the Cleveland, Ohio, native has spent time performing with Erykah Badu and at festivals. His most recent performance at NPR’s “Tiny Desk” is making rounds on social media.

“Tiny Desk was probably the first performance in 12 years where I felt my nerves were all over the place,” Bernarr said.

The singer-songwriter is known for his cosplay on stage. During the performance on “Tiny Desk”, he dressed as Uncle Bobby, the rock star that’s part of Disney’s “The Proud Family.”

“I just wanted to let my inner child have some fun. It was just an amazing experience especially being there in that space, not only as an independent artist but also, I had people with me that I’ve known for years,” Bernarr said.

The artist’s work with Badu includes performing with her at Coachella more than a decade ago. It was a surreal moment for him.

“That was the largest crowd I had been in front of. I was very nervous. I had not been in front of that many people before, but it was her looking back at me sporadically throughout the set, and smiling.”

Bernarr describes his live show as a variety of things including standup comedy, improv, group therapy, and even church.

“It’s not a vibe, it’s more of an experience,” Bernarr said.

Wednesday night’s show in Nashville will be his first as a headliner in Music City. Bernarr is requesting that his guests use their imagination when deciding what to wear to the show.

“Either you can do ‘holiness is still right’ where you’re wearing white, kitten heels, white robes, and air forces, or dip into your inner child and see what did you want to be when you were a kid,” Bernarr said.

He believes other artists will see their work reach the masses if they stay true to themselves.

“Be a student. You gotta surround yourself with people that are either headed in the direction you’re going or are already there. Everybody is a comedian, an actor, an actress, and all that stuff. So, its what about you and how you present yourself. How you’re approaching your craft, How is that going to make you different? How is that going to set you apart.”

There are still a few tickets left for Wednesday’s show. Doors at The Basement East will open at 8 p.m. Click to learn more about Bernarr.

