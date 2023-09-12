Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced it will be closing down the Lightning Rod roller coaster in October.

Officials said that the coaster will close on October 30 for the season so the park can replace the existing launch system with a high-speed chain lift.

Lightning Rod is a 1950s-era hot rod-themed coaster that has a 165-foot drop and propels guests along its 3,800-foot track to a top speed of 73 mph. Lightning Rod received the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Ride in 2016.

Every year from 2016 to 2019, Amusement Today magazine’s Golden Ticket Awards ranked Lightning Rod among the world’s top 50 wooden coasters.

Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.

