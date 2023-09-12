Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The parents of a 14-year-old Sumner County boy made a difficult decision that saved their son’s life.

Mathias Uribe’s parents knew something wasn’t right when normal flu-like symptoms turned almost deadly, so they rushed him to the hospital.

Uribe should be using his feet to run. His hands should be playing endless melodies on the piano. That’s the potential his parents Edgar and Catalina Uribe still see in their son.

“Right now, for me, it is really hard to watch all of those videos but at the same time I look at him and I’m like ‘he’s here,’” said Catalina.

For the last two months, he has been at Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. He went there after he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, and went into cardiac arrest. He was put on an ECMO machine, which pumps blood throughout the body for almost two weeks saving his life.

“That flow wasn’t getting to all of his extremities, so they had to amputate all of his four extremities,” said Edgar.

“I said when we got to the doctors when we came there, ‘please don’t use the word amputation,’” added Catalina. “Let’s use ‘remove.’”

Dr. Katie Boyle, an ICU pediatrician, is the head of Mathias’ care team who tried to save every inch of Mathias’ limbs. What he is dealing with is something she hardly ever sees.

“It’s extremely rare,” she said. “Sometimes when you get the flu it does set you up for a bacterial infection. But even then, most kids don’t get nearly as sick as Mathias did.”

Dr. Boyle added there is nothing Edgar and Catalina could have done sooner to prevent Mathias’ amputations. She suggested parents make sure their kids get flu shots and monitor their children when they are sick to see if they get a high fever, cannot drink fluids, or refuse to wake up if they are asleep. That’s when parents should bring their child in for immediate care.

After almost a dozen surgeries, Mathias’ team said he has a couple more.

His parents hope once he leaves the hospital, he will be one step closer to jumping and running, even if it’s with prosthetics.

“You are going to have an amazing life,” said Catalina referencing a conversation she had with her son. “You are going to go to MIGT. You are going to do whatever you want to do. You don’t have limits because you are here Mathias, you are here.”

“I told him we are going to be your arms and legs until we figure all of this out,” said Edgar.

Both Edgar and Catalina expect Mathias will be at Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital for another month. They say they are already looking at a place in Atlanta for his prosthetics and rehab.

If you would like to donate and help Mathias with his recovery, consider donating to his GoFundMe.

Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.