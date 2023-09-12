D.A. won’t charge officers in fatal shooting of Mark Capps

In the report, the district attorney said Metro Nashville Police Officers did what was “reasonably necessary.”
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s District Attorney General isn’t charging any police officers for shooting and killing Mark Capps in January.

Metro Nashville Police said Capps held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Police surrounded his home and eventually shot and killed him.

The district attorney’s office released the full report, which is 176 pages long.

The D.A. said what police did was “reasonably necessary.”

Nashville’s Community Oversight Board said police could have de-escalated the situation and that no one had to die.

Capps’ friends told us in January that he was under a lot of mental stress.

Police said at the time they had no record of Capps’ mental history. They also don’t send mental health clinicians to scenes where someone is armed.

Capps is a four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer who was wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges when he was shot at his Hermitage home by a Metro Nashville Police SWAT officer.

