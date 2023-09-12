Country star Kelsea Ballerini returns to Knoxville for ‘Homecoming Show’

“The Homecoming Show,’ a one-night-only concert, will be held Nov. 2 at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
Kelsea Ballerini performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Kelsea Ballerini performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will head home to Knoxville in November to headline her first major arena show.

“The Homecoming Show,’ a one-night-only concert, will be held Nov. 2 at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Ballerini is a Knoxville native and Central High School alumna who went to the school for two years before moving to Nashville. She released a song Half Of My Hometown dedicated to her hometown.

“Throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown,” Ballerini said in a media release. “Whether it be lyrically like in ‘half of my hometown’ or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the Tennessee Theater, or the Civic Center, it’s always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream. Playing Thompson-Boling has been on my bucket list since I was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring.”

Tickets go on sale to Ballerini’s fan club at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. For everyone else, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Ingrid Andress and Georgia Webster will open for Ballerini.

