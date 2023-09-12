Camper witnesses deadly jet ski crash that killed father and son

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father and his 9-year-old son are dead after a jet skiing accident on Cheatham Lake over the weekend.

One man said he was at the lake all weekend and saw the tragedy unfold.

Steven White, 36, and his son were wearing life jackets when he crashed into a barge while riding a jet ski. The two were thrown into the water, according to reports.

“It’s just heartbreaking for this family,” Witness Mark Graves said. “They’ve lost a son and a father.”

Mark Graves said he didn’t think much about seeing jet skiers on the lake Saturday until he heard about the father and son pair whose jet ski crashed into a barge.

“I heard it kill its engines, and then, it wasn’t five minutes later the police started showing up down here, and the barge company recovered the man,” Graves said.

Graves was camping a mere few feet away when they pulled White out of the water and pronounced him dead. The crash sparked an hours-long search for the 9-year-old boy who was nowhere to be found.

“Then resource officer, state patrol, county rescue squads had several boats in the water searching all weekend long, and we were all emotionally invested in it,” Graves said.

More devasting news came in a few hours later.

“They just released the barge, and at some point, in the river, the body washed out from under the barge,” Graves said.

They pronounced White’s 9-year-old son dead Sunday night.

“It’s just heartbreaking for the family that has lost a son and a father,” Graves said. “I lost a son five years ago, so I can sympathize with what the family is feeling. It’s something that will never go away,” Graves said.

Campers and community members said they’re praying for the family’s recovery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.