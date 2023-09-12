Barricade situation with armed Hickman County burglary suspect ends safely

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A burglary suspect is in custody after an armed, barricade situation ended peacefully in Hickman County.

Early Tuesday morning, Hickman County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies got information about the whereabouts of Jonathon Duff, who was wanted by authorities after he was identified as a suspect in a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

As deputies arrived at his home, Duff went to a back bedroom with what was believed to be a 9-millimeter pistol and barricaded himself inside the residence, the HCSO said.

Hickman County’s special operations response team was called out and safely removed Huff from the home, according to the HCSO. Investigators said a gun and a “significant amount of narcotics” were removed from the home.

Huff was booked into the Hickman County jail.

