Adorable photos: Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo

“They will stay in the nursery until they are old enough to be paired and moved to larger habitats here at the Zoo.”
Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo has announced the birth of its newest and arguably cutest additions on Monday.

The zoo welcomed a new clouded leopard on Thursday, Sep. 7.

“The cub is the second litter for mated pair Niran (female) and Ron (male) and the 43rd cub born at Nashville Zoo since 2009,” the zoo said. “The new cub is currently living behind the scenes and can be seen in the coming weeks at the zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.”

Previous Coverage:
Nashville Zoo welcomes clouded leopard cub, banded palm civet

In August, the zoo received a male cub from the Oklahoma City Zoo and two females from a private source.

“We are thrilled to introduce these genetically diverse cubs to each other early in their lives,” Nashville Zoo’s Director of Veterinary Services Heather Schwartz said. “They will stay in the nursery until they are old enough to be paired and moved to larger habitats here at the zoo.”

If you want to watch the cubs, you can click here to see them in their nursery.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law

Latest News

Stewarts Creek HS in Smyrna, TN
Parents invited to rezoning plans with Rutherford County school board
The county is forced to adjust the school zones based on recent growth.
Rutherford County to discuss rezoning schools further
Metropolitan Nashville Public School security patrol vehicle.
Old Center Elementary to relocate following natural gas discovery
Construction at Old Center Elementary caused a natural methane gas leak and students were...
Elementary students relocated for gas leak in Goodlettsville