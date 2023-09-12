2 boys hit in drive-by shooting coming home from school: ‘Bullets don’t have eyes, that’s why you need to duck, dodge and run’

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two boys are recovering after a drive-by shooting in North Nashville.

Metro Police said it happened at the Cumberland View Apartments as kids were coming home from school on Monday afternoon.

A six-year-old and a 16-year-old were hit by bullets while playing in a courtyard, police said. Witnesses told officers they heard more than a dozen shots ring out from a car that was driving down the road.

Gloria Horner said her younger brother, Cool J, was the 16-year-old shot in the shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found the bullet lodged in his ribs. They do not think it can safely be removed with surgery.

“He was shooting at somebody but missed him and hit my brother,” Horner said. “Bullets don’t have eyes. That’s why you need to duck, dodge and run.”

The six-year-old was treated at the scene with a graze wound, police said. A large group of children were in the area after getting off the school bus.

Police said a white sedan pulled into the complex off of Dowlan Street and was captured on video firing the shots.

The North Police Precinct is right down the block, and while officers are still trying to figure out the motive, they said it does not appear the children were the target.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

