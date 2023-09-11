Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday, a Williamson County judge sentenced a father to 30 days in jail and almost two years of probation after he took inappropriate photos of his former sister-in-law’s dress for years without her knowing.

Will Cotten pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful photography, but even after he was sentenced, his former family is still pushing for more.

Kate McClinton said she wants her former brother-in-law, Cotten, on the sex offender registry. That will be determined by a judge at a later date.

McClinton testified Monday that Cotten would take pictures of her with hidden cameras when she would do mundane chores, like open the fridge.

Now, she fears each time she does anything, even loading her kids in the car, someone is taking photos from behind.

“Kate, I betrayed you and your love for me, and I violated your love for me,” testified Cotten. “Kate, I am so so sorry.”

In court, McClinton wore the same dress she said she was wearing when Cotten took the photos, proving it was a modest outfit.

She said what Cotten did to her has changed her family’s lives forever. She said she smiles less, laughs less and can’t be present when she’s with her kids.

McClinton said she is happy with Monday’s sentence but is still pushing for him to become a registered sex offender.

Cotten was found guilty in Florida of video voyeurism and was sentenced to five years of probation. His record cannot be expunged.

