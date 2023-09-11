Vanderbilt WR earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even in a loss, Vanderbilt has something to celebrate as one of its freshman wide receivers earned SEC honors after a stellar performance in Winston-Salem.

The Commodores London Humphreys was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Although Vandy came up short 36-20 against Wake Forest, Humphreys shined with a game-high 109 receiving yards on four catches. He was also named to the Pro Football Focus Offensive Team of the Week.

“It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in his third game played,” Vanderbilt football touted. “He had a critical 48-yard catch to set up a second-quarter touchdown that pulled Vandy within three points, 17-14, and followed with a 30-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter,”

Up next, Vandy will take on UNLV on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

