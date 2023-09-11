Vanderbilt WR earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

He was also named to the Pro Football Focus Offensive Team of the Week.
Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) runs after a catch against Wake Forest defensive...
Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) runs after a catch against Wake Forest defensive back Demarcus Rankin (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even in a loss, Vanderbilt has something to celebrate as one of its freshman wide receivers earned SEC honors after a stellar performance in Winston-Salem.

The Commodores London Humphreys was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Although Vandy came up short 36-20 against Wake Forest, Humphreys shined with a game-high 109 receiving yards on four catches. He was also named to the Pro Football Focus Offensive Team of the Week.

“It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in his third game played,” Vanderbilt football touted. “He had a critical 48-yard catch to set up a second-quarter touchdown that pulled Vandy within three points, 17-14, and followed with a 30-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter,”

Up next, Vandy will take on UNLV on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

