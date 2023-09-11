Tornado siren testing scheduled for Monday evening

By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a test on a siren site on Monday.

As part of the agency’s Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System, Meer Electric will run a growl test on siren #37, located at 7141 Whites Creek Pike, which is Joelton Elementary School.

The tests will occur on Monday, between 3 - 6 p.m., allowing for school to dismiss and students to be away from campus.

According to the Nashville OEM, the growl test will last for less than one minute and is made to verify recent repairs on the siren system were successful. Residents may not hear the test as the growl is not meant to be heard inside homes or buildings.

Since 2002, Metro’s Outdoor Tornado Warning System has grown to 113 locations countywide, including 20 new siren sites to expand coverage to the more rural areas of Davidson County.

