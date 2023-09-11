Thief shot Nashville man who tried to stop him from stealing, police say

Police said the victim had tried to stop the suspect from stealing a jack to lift a vehicle before he was shot.
Nashville police investigate a shooting on Fannie Williams Street in November 2022.
Nashville police investigate a shooting on Fannie Williams Street in November 2022.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting another man several times after he tried to stop a theft in November 2022 has been arrested more than nine months later.

Carlos Alfredo Morales-Blas, 31, is charged with attempted homicide. Police said they responded Nov. 17, 2022, to a reported shooting on Fannie Williams Street in Nashville. Responding officers found a man bleeding heavily and in critical condition.

Through their investigation, police found the man had tried to stop Morales-Blas from stealing a jack to lift a vehicle. Police said that’s when Morales-Blas pulled out a gun and shot the unarmed man several times in the stomach and leg at close range.

A witness identified Morales-Blas as the shooter. He was taken into custody Sunday and is being held on a $502,500 bond.

