TBI: Missing Chattanooga baby found safe, man arrested
TBI said the baby was believed to be with Sean Ray Harvey, who’s wanted by Chattanooga police.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been canceled after a 3-month-old baby missing out of Chattanooga was found safe on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI said Elijah Harvey was believed to be with Sean Ray Harvey, who was wanted by Chattanooga police for custodial interference and theft of a vehicle over $10,000. Harvey is now in custody.
“Special shout-out to @TNHighwayPatrol, whose troopers spotted the vehicle and made sure Elijah was safe,” the TBI said.
