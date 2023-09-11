‘Shark Tank’ style grant competition launched for Tennessee students

The inaugural competition will be hosted at Austin Peay University.
Idea pitching (generic)
Idea pitching (generic)(Unsplash)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A foundation is launching a “Shark Tank” style grant competition for students in Tennessee.

The Patton Foundation is launching the Patton Entrepreneurship Grant (PEG) Challenge, a competition series for Tennessee students with grant prizes worth up to $5,000.

The inaugural competition will be hosted on Sep. 13 at Austin Peay University’s Legends Bank Lecture Hall. After that, students can take a 10-lesson program over the following weeks which will lead up to the PEG Challenge competition on Oct. 16.

“Guidance from entrepreneurs and business leaders has played a key role in shaping my career,” Spencer Patton said. “That’s the heart behind the Patton Foundation and the PEG Challenge – to pay it forward by offering education and assistance to young entrepreneurs with big dreams.”

Here’s how it works:

“The PEG Challenge competition will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Mabry Concert Hall. Each participant will have 10 minutes to present their business idea, followed by five minutes of Q&A with a panel of judges. Three grants will be awarded: $5,000 for first prize, $2,500 for second prize and $1,000 for third prize.

The challenge is open to all APSU students. In the weeks leading up to the challenge, participants will complete the PEG Workshop to help hone their pitches. The online video series will feature tips and tricks in addition to inspiring interviews from fellow entrepreneurs.

APSU students interested in participating in this fall’s PEG Challenge must apply by Oct. 3. To submit an application or learn about upcoming PEG Challenges, visit spencerpattonfoundation.org.”

More PEG Challenges are planned for high schools and universities across the state.

“I believe equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive business landscape will have a direct impact on economic growth in our local communities,” Patton said. “I can’t wait to see the ideas students bring to the table.”

