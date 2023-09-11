Search continues for 9- year-old boy in Cheatham Lake

CHEATHAM CO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father is dead, and his son is now missing after the two crashed their jet ski into a barge and were thrown into the water at Cheatham Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard and barge crews have been searching the area for more than 15 hours as they look for the 9-year-old boy.

“The barge crew, when the collision happened they were able to immediately see one individual so they deployed their boat that they keep on board to get the individual,” Matthew Norman with TWRA said.

That individual was 36-year-old Steven White. The barge crew told police White wasn’t responsive and paramedics pronounced him dead.

“They unfortunately did not see the other individual,” Normal said. “We’re going to be out here as long as it takes to get this family closure.”

Emergency personnel have been searching Cheatham Lake since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday while the 9-year-old’s mother has been watching in tears.

“She’s down there waiting for her little boy,” said Mary Felts, a Cheatham County resident. “She won’t leave until they find him.”

