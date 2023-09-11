Nashville street racer shows up to surrender himself to police with drugs, weapons in his car, police say

He was wanted on reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and false report charges related to a street racing incident involving a MNPD helicopter pursuit.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(KELCEY BELL | MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville street racer surrendered to Metro Nashville Police on Friday on three outstanding warrants.

However, as 24-year-old Marcus Magee, of Antioch, arrived at the South Precinct, he wound up with more charges after officers discovered guns and drugs inside his vehicle.

Magee, who police say was a known street racer, was wanted on reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and false report charges related to a street racing incident involving a MNPD helicopter pursuit.

Detectives spoke with him over the phone and were able to convince him to surrender, police said. While at the South Precinct, detectives spoke with a woman who drove him there and smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the car.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found 1.2 pounds of marijuana and two loaded guns.

“Magee was booked on his outstanding warrants and was also charged with four counts of felony weapon possession, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of $39,500 bond,” police said.

