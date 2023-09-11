Middle Tennessee remembers Sept. 11, 2001

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday marks 22 years since nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial planes and carried out the most devastating attacks on American soil since Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.

On September 11, 2001, the Islamic group, al-Qaeda, deliberately crashed two planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Upon learning of the attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought the hijackers and thwarted the final attack. The plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania, a mere 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.

Middle Tennesseans will have plenty of opportunities to remember what happened on that day as numerous cities will be holding memorials and ceremonies across the region.

Here are some events taking place on Monday, September 11, 2023:

7:30 a.m. - Middle Tennessee State University - the University Honors College bell tower bells will toll at the “moments of actual impact.”

8 a.m. - Franklin Police Department will pay tribute in front of their headquarters at 900 Columbia Avenue. Members of the community are welcome.

8 a.m. - Spring Hill “Honoring Our Heroes 9/11″ event - residents deliver food to the city’s first responders to commemorate the dedication and heroic service the Spring Hill Police, Fire, and EMT Departments provide daily. More info here.

9 a.m. - Belmont University hosts Meal Packing event on 9/11 Day of Service. Mayor John Cooper is expected to attend and Fire Chief William Swan will lead a Moment of Silence.

9 a.m. - Clarksville Fire and Rescue will host a 9/11 ceremony, honoring those lost in the terrorist attacks at Fire Station 1 (802 Main Street).

Additionally, the annual 9/11 Memorial Ice Hockey Game between Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire will be held on Saturday, September 16, at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. The game is slated for 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

