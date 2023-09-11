Middle Tennessean wins nearly $10M jackpot

The cash value of this jackpot is about $4.69 million.
TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Middle Tennessean is feeling the weight of their pockets on Monday morning after a weekend of jackpot-winning luck.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s $9.71 million jackpot on Saturday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter on Gallatin Pike. The cash value of this jackpot is about $4.69 million.

“Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available in 13 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Tickets are just $1 per play with an All Star Bonus add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes,” the Tennessee Lottery said.

