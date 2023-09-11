Memorial ride, run planned for Belmont doctoral student killed in crash

Alyssa Milligan, 23, will be honored by pedestrian advocacy group Veloteers Bicycle Club and 12 South Runners.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A vigil will be held Friday to honor the Mt. Juliet woman killed while riding her bicycle in Nashville.

Alyssa Milligan, 23, will be honored by Veloteers Bicycle Club at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The group will meet for a memorial ride at the “park and ride” on Highway 109. A memorial run will be held by 12 South Runners on Monday at 6:30 p.m., starting at Outdoor Voices on 12th Avenue.

Milligan, a graduate of Wheaton College pursuing her doctorate degree in physical therapy from Belmont University, was killed after a driver failed to yield to her at about 6:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 100, according to police. A preliminary investigation shows that Milligan was riding her bike with another cyclist when he was hit by the passenger side of an F-150 pickup truck.

Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Nashville, police say

She was thrown off her bike and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Donald Mashburn, 46, of Maryville, said he saw a cyclist ahead of him on the right side of the road. He tried to change lanes, and after looking over his shoulder, Milligan was suddenly in front of him, according to police.

“The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal collision appears to be Mashburn’s failure to yield the right of way to Milligan,” police said.

Mashburn did not show any signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing, with charges possible at the conclusion, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Swimming pool generic graphic.
4-year-old dies after ‘accidental drowning’, police say
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville
The logo of the restaurant chain 'Hard Rock Cafe.' (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Bomb threat reported at Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville

Latest News

FILE
Blinking lights in Tennessee sky catch your eye? They’re not UFOs.
Endangered child alert issued for 3-month-old boy
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Chattanooga baby
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Chattanooga baby
The basketball coach at MCMS was indicted for allegedly stealing funds earmarked for new gear...
Former Clarksville basketball coach indicted for allegedly stealing fundraising money