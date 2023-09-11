Memorial ride, run planned for Belmont doctoral student killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A vigil will be held Friday to honor the Mt. Juliet woman killed while riding her bicycle in Nashville.

Alyssa Milligan, 23, will be honored by Veloteers Bicycle Club at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The group will meet for a memorial ride at the “park and ride” on Highway 109. A memorial run will be held by 12 South Runners on Monday at 6:30 p.m., starting at Outdoor Voices on 12th Avenue.

Milligan, a graduate of Wheaton College pursuing her doctorate degree in physical therapy from Belmont University, was killed after a driver failed to yield to her at about 6:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 100, according to police. A preliminary investigation shows that Milligan was riding her bike with another cyclist when he was hit by the passenger side of an F-150 pickup truck.

She was thrown off her bike and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Donald Mashburn, 46, of Maryville, said he saw a cyclist ahead of him on the right side of the road. He tried to change lanes, and after looking over his shoulder, Milligan was suddenly in front of him, according to police.

“The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal collision appears to be Mashburn’s failure to yield the right of way to Milligan,” police said.

Mashburn did not show any signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing, with charges possible at the conclusion, according to police.

