Man charged with arson in connection to Decatur Co. house fire

PARSONS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after investigators confirmed him to be the person responsible for setting a home on fire over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating a house fire on Sunday in the 50 block of Ronnie Cruise Drive in Parsons. TBI said they confirmed the fire had been intentionally set and that Charles Roach, 57, was the man responsible.

Roach was taken into custody at the Decatur County Jail, where he remains on a $75,000 bond, according to TBI.

