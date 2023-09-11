Man attacks Dollar General employees who confronted girlfriend during theft, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday after police say he attacked Dollar General employees after they confronted his girlfriend about stealing.

Jason C. Hogues, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

On Sept. 10, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Third Avenue South after 911 dispatchers received a call about a man assaulting employees there. Responding officers spoke with store employees, who said Hogues’ girlfriend had been stealing items from inside the store.

When the employees confronted the woman, Hogues punched one of them in the face and the other in the arm, before pulling out a knife and threatening to cut them, according to his arrest report. Police said Hogues later admitted to the assault. He was booked Sunday afternoon.

He remains jailed on a $13,000 bond.

