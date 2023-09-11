Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink

FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11, 2012. Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion.

Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt.

Hostess Brands Inc. shareholders will receive $30 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. stock for each share of stock that they own.

“We believe this is the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers and shareholders. Our companies share highly complementary go-to market strategies, and we are very similar in our core business principles and operations,” Hostess President and CEO Andy Callahan said in a prepared statement Monday.

Twinkies went big when Hostess put them on shelves in 1930, and it followed up with a string of sweet concoctions like DingDongs, Zingers and Sno Balls.

The company motored along for decades, but its struggles began to grow in this century, with workers blaming mismanagement and a failure to invest in brands to keep up with changing tastes. The Lenexa, Kansas, company said that it was weighed down by higher pension and medical costs than its competitors, whose employees weren’t unionized.

By 2012, the company, with roots dating back to 1925, began selling off its brands in chunks to different buyers. Wonder was sold to Flowers Foods. McKee Foods, which makes Little Debbie snack cakes, snapped up Drake’s Cake, which includes Devil Dogs and Yodels.

The rest, including Twinkies and other Hostess cakes, was acquired by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo, for $410 million.

Apollo Global Management, founded by Leon Black, buys troubled brands and tries to turn them around before selling them. It’s done so with fast-food chains Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. Metropoulos & Co., which has revamped then sold off brands including Chef Boyardee and Bumble Bee, also owns Pabst Brewing Co.

Hostess reemerged in 2013 with a far less costly operating structure than its predecessor company and was no longer unionized.

Morgan Stanley’s Pam Kaufman said that Hostess offered attractive revenue growth through its U.S. sweet snacks business and opportunities for international expansion. She anticipates merger and acquisition activity ramping up in the packaged food sector due to slowing revenue growth and strong balance sheets.

The boards of The J.M. Smucker Co. and Hostess have both approved the deal, which is expected to close in Smucker’s fiscal third quarter.

Smucker’s stock dropped 8% at the opening bell, while shares of Hostess surged 19%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Swimming pool generic graphic.
4-year-old dies after ‘accidental drowning’, police say
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville
The logo of the restaurant chain 'Hard Rock Cafe.' (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Bomb threat reported at Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville

Latest News

FILE - In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, Drew Barrymore explained her position on...
Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strike
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says
Idea pitching (generic)
‘Shark Tank’ style grant competition launched for Tennessee students
Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Charter-Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup