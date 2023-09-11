Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - United States Marshals Service and Indiana State Police officials asked for the public’s help in finding a wanted man, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl. Sumner, who also goes by the name Craig, is charged with 18 counts in the case, including 15 felony counts related to the rape.

Sumner has been in and may still be in the Gatlinburg area, according to ETVCS officials. He also has connections with Waynesville, NC, and Maryland.

ETVCS officials said Sumner has a history of participating in the Nazarene Church in Montana and Colorado. He may also be working as a handyman.

Sharon Bailey Wood Barker is helping Sumner, officials said.

Anyone who may have seen Sumner or Barker should contact ETVCS officials.

