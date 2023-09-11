Former Clarksville basketball coach indicted for allegedly stealing fundraising money

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former middle school basketball coach and assistant teacher was indicted for misappropriating funds following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller.

The investigation was launched after Montgomery County Middle School reported potential wrongdoing by David Lemont Bryant to the Comptroller’s office.

Investigators found that Bryant “misappropriated fundraising collections” totaling at least $988. 28 between September and October 2022. The report states the money was raised through a t-shirt fundraiser to provide the basketball team with new gear.

Bryant was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 3, 2022, pending the investigation, and was terminated on Nov. 10.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Bryant in August 2023 on one count of theft of property under $1,000.

The full report can be viewed here.

“School officials should ensure staff maintain collection logs and issue receipts when accepting payments,” Comptroller Jason E. Mumpower said. “It’s also important to follow policy and state law requiring deposit within three days of receipt, and to ensure all fundraisers are properly approved before they begin.”

