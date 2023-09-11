First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably cool weather starts on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Count on a few rain showers in the Mid State on Tuesday.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

After a hot start to the week with temperatures topping off around 90° on Monday, Tuesday and beyond will bring a shot of unseasonably cool air & our first true taste of fall.

We'll have some chilly mornings this week throughout Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall through the 70s.

Rain showers will begin to enter the Mid State by sunrise on Tuesday. They’ll be patchy and light. Nashville’s best chance for rain will develop by lunchtime and continue through the afternoon. Again, showers will come and go, so you won’t need an umbrella constantly -- just from time to time. We’ll have highs in the 70s, so it’ll be quite a bit cooler than Monday.

Clouds will gradually decrease on Wednesday, kicking off a stretch of very pleasant weather that will stick around through the remainder of the work week. Through that period, expect lows in the 50s (so it’ll be cool) and highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

A few more clouds will enter the picture this weekend. A sprinkle of shower will be possible on Saturday. We’re watching the potential for a few more showers on Sunday, but for now, we’re keeping the forecast mainly dry.

Unseasonably mild weather will continue through this coming weekend, into the start of next week, too.

