First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather Coming!

Today will be the warmest day of the work week with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine. It will be a little humid as we go through the afternoon, but nothing overly uncomfortable.

More clouds will build back into the Mid State tonight with lows dropping into the mid 60s.

Be sure to have that umbrella handy tomorrow as you’re headed out the door! A weak cold front will bring us some showers and I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder or two in the afternoon. There is no severe weather threat, but that front is going to bring about some change to our weather.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 70s across the Mid State and cooler air will continue to work its way in for Mid Week

We’ll get some sunshine back on Wednesday and Thursday, but I’m expecting most of the area to stay in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop back into the 50s as well.

Temperatures will stay mostly in the 70s on Friday with a good mix of clouds and sunshine.

By the weekend, temperatures will look to push back near and into the lower 80s. The weekend looks mostly dry for now, but I can’t totally rule out a shower each day.

