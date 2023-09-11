Explosion causes damages in Nolensville
The cause of the explosion is unknown.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An explosion was reported in Nolensville Monday morning and caused some damage, according to the Nolensville Police Department.
Police said the explosion was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at a construction site at Hillside Center. No injuries were reported, but several cars were damaged.
Most of the damaged vehicles’ owners were notified. Those affected who did not receive a police report should contact the police department at 615-776-3640.
The city’s spokesperson said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
