Explosion causes damages in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An explosion was reported in Nolensville Monday morning and caused some damage, according to the Nolensville Police Department.

Police said the explosion was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at a construction site at Hillside Center. No injuries were reported, but several cars were damaged.

Most of the damaged vehicles’ owners were notified. Those affected who did not receive a police report should contact the police department at 615-776-3640.

The city’s spokesperson said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

