Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Chattanooga baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a 3-month-old baby missing out of Chattanooga, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said Elijah Harvey is believed to be with Sean Ray Harvey, who is wanted by Chattanooga police for custodial interference and theft of a vehicle over $10,000.

Elijah is 13 pounds, has blue eyes and was last seen wearing light blue pajamas with dinosaurs. Sean has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The TBI said the two may be traveling in a 2016 blue Honda Civic, TN tag 029-BKKB. The car may have a green Army ribbon magnet on the rear of the car and a pink elephant sticker on the back windshield.

“See them? Call CPD at 423-698-2525, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info,” the TBI said.

