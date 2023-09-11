Cumberland Co. deputies investigate two ‘unexplained’ deaths

Officials have not found any signs of foul play.
(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating the “unexplained” deaths of two people.

On Sunday afternoon around 4:30, deputies with CCSO were called to Deep Draw Road after a report of two people killed.

CCSO identified 56-year-old Tamara Clark and 54-year-old Del Clark as the people who died.

As officials investigate, CCSO said there are no signs of foul play.

Both bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

CCSO said they want to assure the residents of Cumberland County that there is no threat to public safety and no reason for concern.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tamara Clark and Del Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss,” CCSO released in a statement.

