Blinking lights in Tennessee sky catch your eye? They’re not UFOs.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Those looking up at the black, clear sky in Middle Tennessee on Saturday might have seen something unusual. A string of stars seemingly travels through the night sky, and then poof, they disappear.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Scotty Morton said in a video submitted to WSMV4.

That string of stars isn’t UFOs, aliens or anything to worry about at all. They are a group of smaller satellites, grouped together in orbit to form StarLink, a product of SpaceX aimed at providing low-cost internet to those in rural areas with connectivity problems.

“Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more,” SpaceX said on its website. “Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.”

Space X successfully launched another 22 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sept. 8.

Starlink is seen orbiting over the Columbia skies. (Scotty Morton)

