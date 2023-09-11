Antisemitic flyers reportedly posted in Nashville, Ashland City

It reads, in part, “Every single aspect of pornography and hookup culture is Jewish.”
Antisemitic flyers in Nashville and Ashland City
Antisemitic flyers in Nashville and Ashland City(Matt Deis)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Antisemitic flyers have reportedly been posted in Nashville and Ashland City over the weekend.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, someone in Sylvan Park reported seeing the flyers.

MNPD said none of its officers have collected any flyers, nor have any arrests been made.

In Ashland City, residents reported having plastic bags filled with beans and an antisemitic flyer inside being left in their driveways.

It reads, in part, “Every single aspect of pornography and hookup culture is Jewish.”

On the bottom of the flyer, it claims, “These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent.”

On the flyer, it advertises a video platform that, according to the Anti-Defamation League, streams antisemitic content.

WSMV4 has reached out to the Ashland City Police Department for comment and if they’re actively investigating these flyers and has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

