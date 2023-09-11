After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the “gun just went off”

The two had an argument just before the woman was shot in the head and killed, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department
After his girlfriend’s shooting death, the suspect told police the “gun just went off”
After his girlfriend’s shooting death, the suspect told police the “gun just went off”(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is charged with criminal homicide after his girlfriend was found shot in the head at a home on Vista Drive in North Nashville Sunday night.

Brandon Brown, 31, flagged down responding officers and led them to his girlfriend, Danielle Yarlett, and the gun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said they found Yarlett on the second floor of the home. She was taken to Skyline Hospital where she died.

During questioning, police said Brown told them the two had been arguing about another woman and that the “gun just went off.”

Brown was booked late Sunday night and charged with criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

