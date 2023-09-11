$5,000 offered for information on I-440 road rage shooting investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who has information on a road rage shooting that took place last week.

The program said they will award $5,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for the Friday night shooting on Interstate 440 West.

In an apparent act of road rage, a suspect in a white sedan shot into a Toyota Prius that had two women inside, one of whom was shot in the hand and leg, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Previous Coverage Police search for vehicle in apparent road rage shooting on I-440 West

Police said her injuries were non-critical.

The 25-year-old shooting victim said they are “deeply saddened and angered” by the “senseless attack” and that they “hope those responsible are caught and brought to justice.”

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras captured the suspect’s vehicle, which police specified as a late-model white sedan with glossy paint and a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.