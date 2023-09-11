2 boys injured after drive-by shooting at North Nashville apartments, police say

Neither of the boys are expected to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two boys were shot in a drive-by shooting at the Cumberland View Apartments, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a white sedan pulled into the complex off of Dowlan Street and someone inside in the car fired at an apartment and fled the scene.

Two boys were injured, one of them was taken to Centennial Medical Center with a graze wound and the other was shot in the shoulder.

Neither of the boys are expected to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story, WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Swimming pool generic graphic.
4-year-old dies after ‘accidental drowning’, police say
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’

Latest News

Alleged road rage shooting suspect
$5,000 offered for information on I-440 road rage shooting investigation
Metro Nashville Police Department
Nashville street racer shows up to surrender himself to police with drugs, weapons in his car, police say
Investigation underway after construction at Tennessee construction site
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Man charged with arson in connection to Decatur Co. house fire