2 boys injured after drive-by shooting at North Nashville apartments, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two boys were shot in a drive-by shooting at the Cumberland View Apartments, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a white sedan pulled into the complex off of Dowlan Street and someone inside in the car fired at an apartment and fled the scene.

Two boys were injured, one of them was taken to Centennial Medical Center with a graze wound and the other was shot in the shoulder.

Neither of the boys are expected to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story, WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. Check back for updates.

