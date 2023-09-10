Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two adults were shot overnight in South Nashville and police have a suspect in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police said a shooting was reported at 400 Metroplex Drive. The shooting left at least one of the victims in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

