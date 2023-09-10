Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville

At least one of the victims is in critical condition, according to police.
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Overnight shooting in Nashville(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two adults were shot overnight in South Nashville and police have a suspect in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police said a shooting was reported at 400 Metroplex Drive. The shooting left at least one of the victims in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

