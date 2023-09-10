Man arrested after running away from law enforcement in Humphreys Co.

Officers searched for the man after he crashed his car and ran into the woods. He was arrested the next morning.
Humphreys County Sheriff's Office
Humphreys County Sheriff's Office(AJ BLEYER | Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he tried to run away from officers with the Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

On Saturday, Justin Jones drove away from officers and crashed his car around the 4400 block of Hwy 230, HSCO said.

After Jones crashed his car, HSCO said he ran into the woods. After searching the area, officers couldn’t find Jones.

On Sunday morning, Jones was found and arrested, HSCO said.

