Hickman Co. officials searching for vehicle burglar suspect

The suspect has been known to frequent the Lyles area.
Hickman Co vehicle burglar suspect
Hickman Co vehicle burglar suspect(Hickman Co Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) is looking for a man who is responsible for vehicle burglaries in the Lyles area.

HSCO said they have seen an increase in burglaries on the following roads:

  • Lyles Road
  • Park Drive
  • Carla’s Cove
  • Wendy Way

The suspect, identified as Johnathon Wayne Duff, has allegedly been seen walking in those areas and entering unlocked vehicles.

HSCO said Duff is currently on probation for burglary out of Dickson and does have warrants out for his arrest.

If anyone has seen Duff, they are encouraged to call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

HSCO also recommends locking your vehicle and removing valuables when parking.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The logo of the restaurant chain 'Hard Rock Cafe.' (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Bomb threat reported at Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Nashville, police say
Two men were charged with theft of property after police found them in possession of stolen...
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home, affidavit shows
Down markers can be seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Stanford and...
How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist

Latest News

Humphreys County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after running away from law enforcement in Humphreys Co.
Jet Ski Crash
Swimming pool generic graphic.
4-year-old dies after ‘accidental drowning’, police say
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing