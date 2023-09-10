Hickman Co. officials searching for vehicle burglar suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) is looking for a man who is responsible for vehicle burglaries in the Lyles area.

HSCO said they have seen an increase in burglaries on the following roads:

Lyles Road

Park Drive

Carla’s Cove

Wendy Way

The suspect, identified as Johnathon Wayne Duff, has allegedly been seen walking in those areas and entering unlocked vehicles.

HSCO said Duff is currently on probation for burglary out of Dickson and does have warrants out for his arrest.

If anyone has seen Duff, they are encouraged to call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

HSCO also recommends locking your vehicle and removing valuables when parking.

