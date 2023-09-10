First Alert Forecast: Feeling More Like Fall!

Dropping temperatures into the work week.
Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro has an update on this week's forecast.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Good sunshine is expected this Sunday for most of the area, but I can’t totally rule out a stray shower in east Middle Tennessee. Highs are in the 80s again.

Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Our next weather-maker comes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the MidState. It could also bring some rain showers late in the day. Highs will drop to the 70s Tuesday afternoon and stay there throughout the rest of the week.

The fall-like weather will take over for the middle to end of the week. Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Each morning will be cool and crisp starting off in the 50s.

That cool weather looks to continue right into our weekend as well!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat investigation
Bomb threat reported on Broadway in Nashville
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Nashville, police say
Down markers can be seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Stanford and...
How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Two men were charged with theft of property after police found them in possession of stolen...
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home, affidavit shows
Fresno State running back Jordan Mims (7) runs against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall next week
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Nice weekend weather with a few showers
Milder temperature trend for next week
First Alert Forecast: Milder temperatures stick around for a while