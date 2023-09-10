First Alert Forecast: Feeling More Like Fall!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Good sunshine is expected this Sunday for most of the area, but I can’t totally rule out a stray shower in east Middle Tennessee. Highs are in the 80s again.

Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Our next weather-maker comes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the MidState. It could also bring some rain showers late in the day. Highs will drop to the 70s Tuesday afternoon and stay there throughout the rest of the week.

The fall-like weather will take over for the middle to end of the week. Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Each morning will be cool and crisp starting off in the 50s.

That cool weather looks to continue right into our weekend as well!

