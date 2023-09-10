Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing

The search continues for the missing child.
TWRA logo
TWRA logo(TWRA)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead, and a child is missing after a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake Saturday night.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said just before 8 p.m., 36-year-old Steven White was on a personal watercraft with his 9-year-old son when he hit a barge that was being pushed by a tow boat.

The boat’s operator activated an alarm, and deckhands worked to assist White and his son. TWRA said White was found unresponsive and without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead by first responders nearby.

Multiple agencies searched the area for the missing 9-year-old until 1 a.m. Sunday. TWRA officers searched throughout the night and a full-scale search resumed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Authorities said White was wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. It’s unknown if the 9-year-old had one on.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threat investigation
Bomb threat reported on Broadway in Nashville
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Nashville, police say
Down markers can be seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Stanford and...
How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Two men were charged with theft of property after police found them in possession of stolen...
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home, affidavit shows
Fresno State running back Jordan Mims (7) runs against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9

Latest News

Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville
Trousdale County Student arrested for threat
Inmate dies at Davidson County Jail
False bomb threat on lower Broadway